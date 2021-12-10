Steelers Make Four Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially signed DB Linden Stephens and WR Tyler Vaughns to their practice squad on Friday and released P Drue Chrisman and LS Rex Sunahara from the unit.

Here’s the Steelers updated practice squad:

Stephens, 26, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati in 2018. He also played for the Rams, Broncos, Seahawks, and Dolphins in the past three seasons.

He signed on with Washington back in May but was among their final roster cuts this preseason. He had stints with the Ravens and Seahawks before signing on with the Steelers.

Pittsburgh just recently released him from their practice squad.

In 2020, Stephens played in 13 games for Seattle, totaling three tackles and no interceptions.