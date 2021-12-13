Steelers Make Four Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they activated OT Joe Haeg from the reserve/COVID list and added DE John Simon to their practice squad.
They also released K Sam Sloman from their practice squad and put DB Linden Stephens on the practice squad reserve/COVID list.
The Steelers practice squad now includes:
- WR Rico Bussey (Injured)
- RB Trey Edmunds
- T Chaz Green
- DB Donovan Stiner
- DT Daniel Archibong
- DB Karl Joseph
- G Malcolm Pridgeon
- WR Steven Sims
- DE Delontae Scott
- WR Anthony Miller
- DT Khalil Davis
- LB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
- T Rashaad Coward
- TE Jace Sternberger
- DB Linden Stephens (COVID-19)
- WR Tyler Vaughns
- OLB John Simon
Haeg, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2016 out of North Dakota State. He signed a four-year, $2.582 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season.
Haeg signed a one-year, $2.3 million contract with the Buccaneers for the 2020 season, and a two-year, $4.6 million with Pittsburgh this past offseason.
In 2021, Haeg appeared in eight games for the Steelers, making one start for them.
