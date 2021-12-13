Steelers Make Four Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they activated OT Joe Haeg from the reserve/COVID list and added DE John Simon to their practice squad.

We have:

• Activated OT Joe Haeg from the Reserve/COVID-19 list

• Signed DE John Simon to the practice squad

• Terminated K Sam Sloman from the practice squad

• Placed DB Linden Stephens on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list@BordasLaw https://t.co/wQdkEKO25F — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 13, 2021

Haeg, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2016 out of North Dakota State. He signed a four-year, $2.582 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season.

Haeg signed a one-year, $2.3 million contract with the Buccaneers for the 2020 season, and a two-year, $4.6 million with Pittsburgh this past offseason.

In 2021, Haeg appeared in eight games for the Steelers, making one start for them.