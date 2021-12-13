Steelers Make Four Roster Moves

By
Daniel Chavkin
-

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they activated OT Joe Haeg from the reserve/COVID list and added DE John Simon to their practice squad.

They also released K Sam Sloman from their practice squad and put DB Linden Stephens on the practice squad reserve/COVID list.

The Steelers practice squad now includes:

  1. WR Rico Bussey (Injured)
  2. RB Trey Edmunds
  3. T Chaz Green
  4. DB Donovan Stiner
  5. DT Daniel Archibong
  6. DB Karl Joseph
  7. G Malcolm Pridgeon
  8. WR Steven Sims
  9. DE Delontae Scott
  10. WR Anthony Miller
  11. DT Khalil Davis
  12. LB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
  13. T Rashaad Coward
  14. TE Jace Sternberger
  15. DB Linden Stephens (COVID-19)
  16. WR Tyler Vaughns
  17. OLB John Simon

Haeg, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2016 out of North Dakota State. He signed a four-year, $2.582 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season.

Haeg signed a one-year, $2.3 million contract with the Buccaneers for the 2020 season, and a two-year, $4.6 million with Pittsburgh this past offseason.

In 2021, Haeg appeared in eight games for the Steelers, making one start for them.

