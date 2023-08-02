Steelers Make Four Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have made four roster moves, including placing seventh-round CB Cory Trice on injured reserve.

We have:

• Signed S Trenton Thompson & CB Isaiah Dunn

• Waived/injured RB Alfonzo Graham

The Steelers also waived RB Alfonzo Graham with an injury designation and filled the two open roster spots with S Trenton Thompson and CB Isaiah Dunn.

Dunn, 24, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State following the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year, $2.45 million deal and made the roster coming out of the preseason but was among New York’s final roster cuts in 2022.

Dunn was claimed by the Seahawks and played out the season. Seattle elected to waive him last month.

In 2022, Dunn appeared in five games for the Seahawks and recorded two total tackles.