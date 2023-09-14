Steelers Make Six Moves Including Placing DL Cameron Heyward On IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have officially placed DL Cameron Heyward on injured reserve.

He’ll be eligible to return after four games but is expected to miss eight as he recovers from surgery to repair his groin.

Pittsburgh also promoted WR Dez Fitzpatrick from the practice squad to the active roster and signed RB Greg Bell and CB Luq Barcoo to the practice squad. They made space by releasing CB Anthony Brown and placing CB Josiah Scott on the practice squad injured list.

Heyward, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his six-year, $59.2 million contract that included $15 million guaranteed when he signed a four-year, $71.4 million extension in 2020.

He’s due base salaries of $15.85 million and $16 million over the final two years of the deal.

In 2022, Heyward started all 17 games for the Steelers and recorded 74 total tackles, 10.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery and four pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 5 interior defender out of 127 qualifying players.