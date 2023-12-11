Steelers Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially signed DE David Perales to their practice squad on Monday and released RB Qadree Ollison from the unit.

Ollison, 26, was drafted by the Falcons in the fifth round out of Pitt in 2019. He finished a four-year, $2.8 million rookie deal with the Falcons. He re-signed with Atlanta but was among their final roster cuts.

He had a brief stint with the Jaguars before later catching on with the Cowboys where he was on and off of their practice squad.

The Steelers signed Ollison to their practice squad at the start of the season.

In 2023, Ollison appeared in two games for the Steelers but hasn’t recorded any statistics.