Steelers Not Expected To Trade WR Chase Claypool

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Steelers WR Chase Claypool is not expected to be traded before the upcoming deadline, despite his name surfacing in trade rumors.

Rapoport does add that this is barring a shift in the Steelers’ thinking regarding Claypool or a team stepping up with a big offer.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler tossed out the Packers as a potential landing spot for Claypool, who many inside the league thought was available late in the preseason, even though Pittsburgh’s asking price was high.

Claypool, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Steelers back in 2020. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year rookie contract and stands to make base salaries of $1.2 million and $1.5 million over the final two years of the agreement.

In 2022, Claypool has appeared in six games for the Steelers and caught 23 passes for 225 yards receiving and one touchdown to go along with eight rushes for 55 yards receiving.