Steelers Open To Trade Offers For WR Diontae Johnson

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Steelers are open to listening to trade offers on WR Diontae Johnson.

According to Russini, there is interest from teams around the league ahead of free agency.

Rumors have been circulating for a few weeks now that Johnson could be a trade candidate, so this isn’t a big surprise.

Johnson, 27, was selected with the No. 66 overall pick in the third round by the Steelers out of Toledo back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $4,251,708 contract that included a $1,129,110 signing bonus.

Johnson was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a two-year, $36 million extension entering the 2022 season.

In 2023, Johnson appeared in 13 games for the Steelers and caught 51 passes for 717 yards receiving and five touchdowns.