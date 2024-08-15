Steelers Place DB Grayland Arnold On Injured Reserve

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have placed DB Grayland Arnold on injured reserve.

They filled the open roster spot by signing DB Kiondre Thomas to a contract.

This will end Arnold’s season before it even begins, as he’s not eligible to return by being placed on IR now.

Arnold, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Baylor back in 2020 before later signing a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Eagles.

However, Philadelphia opted to waive Arnold coming out of training camp and he was on and off of their roster before winding up in the same situation with the Texans.

Arnold has spent the past three seasons splitting time between Houston’s practice squad and active roster. He signed with the Steelers as a free agent this offseason.

In 2023, Arnold appeared in eight games for the Texans and recorded 18 tackles and one forced fumble.