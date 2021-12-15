Steelers Place DT Montravius Adams On COVID-19 List

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they have placed DT Montravius Adams on the COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

We have placed DT Montravius Adams on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.https://t.co/w1P06DxrVn — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 15, 2021

Adams, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2017. He’s finished his four-year, $3.26 million rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

He finished last season on the injured reserve due to a toe injury but was activated in February. The Patriots signed him to a one-year contract in free agency but elected to cut him coming out of the preseason.

From there, Adam signed on with the Saints and has been on and off of their roster before the Steelers signed him to their active roster in recent weeks.

In 2021, Adams has appeared in seven games and recorded 11 total tackles, no tackles for loss, and two pass defenses.