Steelers Place WR Diontae Johnson On IR Among Other Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Monday they have placed WR Diontae Johnson on injured reserve.

He’s dealing with a hamstring injury and will miss at least the next four games before he’s eligible to come back.

Pittsburgh also put RB Anthony McFarland on IR and elevated RB Qadree Ollison to the active roster from the practice squad. He’ll return to the PS after the game.

Johnson, 27, was selected with the No. 66 overall pick in the third round by the Steelers out of Toledo back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $4,251,708 contract that included a $1,129,110 signing bonus.

He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a two-year, $36 million extension entering the 2022 season.

In 2023, Johnson has appeared in one game for the Steelers and caught three passes on six targets for 48 yards.