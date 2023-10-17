Steelers Plan To Release CB Desmond King If No Trade Partner Surfaces

According to Tom Pelissero, the Steelers informed CB Desmond King they plan on releasing him if they are unable to find a trade partner.

Pelissero also reports Pittsburgh is expected to sign CB Darius Rush off of the Chiefs’ practice squad in a corresponding move.

King, 28, was drafted in the fifth round out of Iowa by the Chargers in 2017. He was traded to the Titans before the deadline for a sixth-round pick.

King played out the final year of his four-year, $2.68 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season. He agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Texans in 2021 and re-signed on a two-year, $7 million deal in 2022.

In 2023, King has appeared in three games for the Steelers.