Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Expected To Return In 2021

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that there’s optimism within the Steelers that QB Ben Roethlisberger will return for the 2021 season.

Earlier in the week, Steelers HC Mike Tomlin told reporters that Roethlisberger is welcome to return to the team. However, they will have a new offensive coordinator after Pittsburgh declined to renew Randy Fichtner’s contract.

Garafolo mentions that Part of the discussion moving forward will likely involve Roethlisberger’s contract will be part of the discussion moving forward for the team, as he’s set to count a staggering $41 million against the cap in a year where the salary cap is likely to drop to some degree. However, Garafolo doesn’t think this will be a big issue for the Steelers and that they should be able to alleviate the figure.

Roethlisberger, 38, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2004. He finalized a three-year, $68 million contract last offseason that included a $37.5 million signing bonus.

Roethlisberger is owed $19 million for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Roethlisberger appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.