Steelers QB Justin Fields Set To Start Week 3

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially listed QB Russell Wilson (calf) as questionable for Week 3, making Justin Fields in line to start Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

“It’s going to be fun,” said Fields, via Teresa Varley of the team’s site. “Looking forward to this weekend playing the Chargers. It’s going to be a good matchup. Great team over there. So, I’m excited for it.”

This doesn’t come as much of a surprise with Wilson still on the mend and Fields leading Pittsburgh to a 2-0 start.

Earlier this week, it was reported that HC Mike Tomlin could keep Fields in the starting lineup as long as the team keeps winning. Tomlin has a history of riding the hot hand at quarterback, including last year with former third-string QB Mason Rudolph ahead of former first-round QB Kenny Pickett. Fields has started the opening two games after the Wilson’s calf injury lingered into the regular season. A report from the local beat indicated the Steelers planned to start Fields in Week 2 and Week 3 to give Wilson’s calf a chance to heal. Fields, 25, was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bears out of Ohio State. Chicago traded up to No. 15 overall with the Giants to get Fields and parted with their 2022 first-round pick in the process.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $18,871,956 with a signing bonus of $11,085,059 that also included a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024 worth $21.978 million guaranteed for the 2025 season.

The Bears traded Fields to the Steelers for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick that can improve to a fourth-round pick if Fields plays 51 percent of the snaps in 2024. Pittsburgh declined Fields’ fifth-year option.

In 2024, Fields has started two games for the Steelers and completed 69.8 percent of his pass attempts for 273 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. He also rushed 22 times for 84 yards.