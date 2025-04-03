Mike Tomlin ‘Comfortable’ With Mason Rudolph As Starting QB

The Steelers continue to wait on QB Aaron Rodgers‘ decision this offseason as they figure out who will start at quarterback in 2025.

In the meantime, Pittsburgh brought back QB Mason Rudolph as a stable veteran in the room.

At the annual meetings in Florida, Steelers HC Mike Tomlin expressed confidence in Rudolph should he have to be the starter at any point this season.

“That’s why we brought him back,” Tomlin said, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “I’m comfortable with that. We’ve been there before. He’s a very capable guy.”

Pittsburgh GM Omar Kham reiterated Tomlin’s belief in Rudolph while citing their existing relationship with him.

“I have a lot of confidence in Mason,” Khan said. “We had a need at the position, as you guys know, and he was available and had an interest in coming back. Our experience with Mason’s been relatively positive, so he made sense.”

With QB Skylar Thompson as the only other quarterback on the roster, Khan revealed their plans to add two more for training camp and wouldn’t limit their options to do so.

“We always go to training camp with four quarterbacks, and we have two under contract right now, so all options are on the table through free agency, trade or draft, obviously.”

Rudolph, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,921,866 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.247 million in 2021 when he signed a one-year extension with a base value of $5 million.

Rudolph returned to the Steelers on a one-year deal in 2023 before signing a one-year contract worth up to $3.62 million with the Titans last offseason.

In 2024, Rudolph appeared in eight games for the Titans with five starts, completing 64 percent of his passes for 1,530 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions. He added 25 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Steelers’ quarterback situation as the news is available.