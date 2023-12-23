Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Expected To Return In Week 17

Ian Rapoport reports that QB Kenny Pickett is expected to return in Week 17 after missing time due to tightrope ankle surgery.

He was replaced by backup QB Mitchell Trubisky and then QB Mason Rudolph who is set to start against the Bengals in Week 16.

Pickett, 25, was the 2021 ACC Player of the Year, First Team All-ACC, and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting. The Steelers used the No. 20 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Pickett signed a four-year, $14,067,904 contract that includes a $7,411,203 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2023, Pickett has appeared in and started 12 games for the Steelers and completed 62 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown.