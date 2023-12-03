Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Out With Ankle Injury

The Steelers ruled out QB Kenny Pickett on Sunday against the Cardinals due to an ankle injury, with QB Mitchell Trubisky replacing him.

Pickett, 25, was the 2021 ACC Player of the Year, First Team All-ACC, and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting. The Steelers used the No. 20 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $14,067,904 contract that includes a $7,411,203 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2023, Pickett has appeared in 12 games, completing 61.8 percent of his passes for 2,000 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions.

