Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Ruled Out With Rib Injury

The Steelers ruled out QB Kenny Pickett for the remainder of Week 8 due to a rib injury.

Pickett, 25, was the 2021 ACC Player of the Year, First Team All-ACC, and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting. The Steelers used the No. 20 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $14,067,904 contract that includes a $7,411,203 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2023, Pickett has appeared in seven games, completing 60.9 percent of his passes for 1,257 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions.

We will have more on Pickett as the news is available.