Steelers & Raiders Request Interviews With Rams’ Zac Robinson For OC Jobs

Albert Breer of NFL Media reports that the Steelers and Raiders have requested interviews with Rams pass-game coordinator Zac Robinson for their offensive coordinator jobs.

Robinson has already interviewed for the Bears and will meet with the Patriots for their coordinator job on Tuesday. The Saints have also expressed interest in him, so he is a very hot coordinator candidate this offseason.

Robinson, 37, is a former quarterback for the Bengals from 2011-2013 and also had brief stints with the Patriots, Seahawks, and Lions.

His coaching career began as the Rams’ assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019 and was their assistant receivers coach and assistant quarterbacks coach, once again, over the next two years. Los Angeles promoted him to quarterbacks coach in 2022.