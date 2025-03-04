Steelers RB Najee Harris Not Expected Back, Raiders Among Potential Suitors

Steelers RB Najee Harris is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason after four seasons with the team.

Per Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live, Harris’ return to Pittsburgh is unlikely because of the projected $8-$10 million he’s expected to get annually on the open market.

Farabaugh adds Harris will likely have multiple suitors and named the Raiders as a team who came up often.

Harris, 27, was a two-year starter at Alabama and was a first-team All-American and a Doak Walker Award winner as a senior. The Steelers took Harris with pick No. 24 in the 2021 draft.

Harris signed a four-year, $13,047,447 with the Steelers that includes a $6,849,053 signing bonus. The Steelers declined his fifth-year option for 2025, which would’ve cost them $6.79 million fully guaranteed, and set him up to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Harris appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and recorded 263 rushing attempts for 1,043 yards (4.0 YPC) and six touchdowns, to go along with 36 receptions for 283 yards (7.9 YPC).

We have him included in our Top 100 2025 NFL Free Agents list.