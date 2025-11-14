Steelers Re-Sign RB Trey Sermon To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they re-signed RB Trey Sermon to the practice squad on Friday.

We have signed RB Trey Sermon to the practice squad. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/ER7P8OM3Ww — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 14, 2025

Sermon, 26, is a former third-round pick by the 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was among San Francisco’s final roster cuts as a rookie, and he was quickly claimed by the Eagles.

Philadelphia cut Sermon with an injury designation coming out of the preseason and eventually waived him from injured reserve with a settlement. He caught on with the Colts’ practice squad and was later added to the team’s active roster.

The Colts brought Sermon back on a one-year contract last year but eventually let him go, at which point he caught on with Pittsburgh’s practice squad. He’s bounced on and off the P-squad this season.

In 2025, Sermon has appeared in four games for the Steelers but recorded no statistics.