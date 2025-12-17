Steelers Re-Signed RB Trey Sermon To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have re-signed RB Trey Sermon to the practice squad. 

Trey Sermon

Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. DB D’Shawn Jamison
  2. DB Daryl Porter
  3. DL Kyler Baugh
  4. LB Julius Welschof (International)
  5. OL Steven Jones
  6. RB Lew Nichols
  7. WR Max Hurleman
  8. TE Matt Sokol
  9. OL Jack Driscoll
  10. LB DeMarvin Leal
  11. QB John Rhys Plumlee
  12. DE Anthony Goodlow
  13. DB Daequan Hardy
  14. LB Kana’i Mauga
  15. T David Sharpe
  16. G Doug Nester
  17. RB Trey Sermon

Sermon, 26, is a former third-round pick by the 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was among San Francisco’s final roster cuts as a rookie, and he was quickly claimed by the Eagles.

Philadelphia cut Sermon with an injury designation coming out of the preseason and eventually waived him from injured reserve with a settlement. He caught on with the Colts’ practice squad and was later added to the team’s active roster. 

The Colts brought Sermon back on a one-year contract last year but eventually let him go, at which point he caught on with Pittsburgh’s practice squad. He’s bounced on and off the P-squad this season. 

In 2025, Sermon has appeared in four games for the Steelers but recorded no statistics.

