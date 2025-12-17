Steelers Re-Signed RB Trey Sermon To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have re-signed RB Trey Sermon to the practice squad.

Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes:

DB D’Shawn Jamison DB Daryl Porter DL Kyler Baugh LB Julius Welschof (International) OL Steven Jones RB Lew Nichols WR Max Hurleman TE Matt Sokol OL Jack Driscoll LB DeMarvin Leal QB John Rhys Plumlee DE Anthony Goodlow DB Daequan Hardy LB Kana’i Mauga T David Sharpe G Doug Nester RB Trey Sermon

Sermon, 26, is a former third-round pick by the 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was among San Francisco’s final roster cuts as a rookie, and he was quickly claimed by the Eagles.

Philadelphia cut Sermon with an injury designation coming out of the preseason and eventually waived him from injured reserve with a settlement. He caught on with the Colts’ practice squad and was later added to the team’s active roster.

The Colts brought Sermon back on a one-year contract last year but eventually let him go, at which point he caught on with Pittsburgh’s practice squad. He’s bounced on and off the P-squad this season.

In 2025, Sermon has appeared in four games for the Steelers but recorded no statistics.