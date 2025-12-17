Steelers Re-Signed RB Trey Sermon To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have re-signed RB Trey Sermon to the practice squad.
Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes:
- DB D’Shawn Jamison
- DB Daryl Porter
- DL Kyler Baugh
- LB Julius Welschof (International)
- OL Steven Jones
- RB Lew Nichols
- WR Max Hurleman
- TE Matt Sokol
- OL Jack Driscoll
- LB DeMarvin Leal
- QB John Rhys Plumlee
- DE Anthony Goodlow
- DB Daequan Hardy
- LB Kana’i Mauga
- T David Sharpe
- G Doug Nester
- RB Trey Sermon
Sermon, 26, is a former third-round pick by the 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was among San Francisco’s final roster cuts as a rookie, and he was quickly claimed by the Eagles.
Philadelphia cut Sermon with an injury designation coming out of the preseason and eventually waived him from injured reserve with a settlement. He caught on with the Colts’ practice squad and was later added to the team’s active roster.
The Colts brought Sermon back on a one-year contract last year but eventually let him go, at which point he caught on with Pittsburgh’s practice squad. He’s bounced on and off the P-squad this season.
In 2025, Sermon has appeared in four games for the Steelers but recorded no statistics.
