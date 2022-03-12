Steelers Re-Signing CB Arthur Maulet To Two-Year Contract

Ian Rapoport reports that the Steelers have reached an agreement to re-sign CB Arthur Maulet to a two-year deal.

Maulet, 28, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad.

The Saints waived Maulet at the start of the 2018 season and he was later claimed by the Colts. Maulet would return to the Saints’ practice squad before signing a futures contract with the Jets.

The Jets declined to tender Maulet, a restricted free agent but re-signed him to a one-year deal. He then signed a one-year deal with the Steelers for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Maulet appeared in 11 games for the Steelers and recorded 47 tackles and one forced fumble.