Steelers Re-Signing OLB Cassius Marsh To One-Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they are re-signing OLB Cassius Marsh to a one-year contract on Wednesday. 

Marsh, 28, is a former fourth-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2014 NFL Draft. The Seahawks traded Marsh to the Patriots for fifth- and seventh-round picks in 2017 but was waived and later claimed off of waivers by the 49ers.

Marsh played out the final year of his rookie contract before returning to the 49ers on a two-year deal worth a base value of $7.7 million. San Francisco cut him loose in March of 2019 and he signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks.

After being among Seattle’s final roster cuts, he finished out the year with the Cardinals. He signed with the Jaguars last offseason but was cut loose in October and signed with the Colts’ practice squad. The Steelers signed him to their taxi squad back in December. 

In 2020, Marsh appeared in eight games for the Steelers, Jaguars, and Colts and recorded 16 tackles, no sacks, and one forced fumble. 

