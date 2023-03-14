Steelers Re-Signing S Damontae Kazee

Jordan Schultz is reporting that the Steelers are re-signing S Damontae Kazee to a two-year contract.

There was reportedly mutual interest between the Steelers and Kazee, so this isn’t surprising.

Kazee, 29, was a fifth-round pick by the Falcons out of San Diego State back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.68 million contract with the team that included a signing bonus of $288,922.

Kazee played out the final year of his rookie contract and was set to visit with the Lions before deciding to sign with Dallas in 2021.

The Steelers signed Kazee to a one-year deal last April.

In 2022, Kazee appeared in nine games for the Steelers and recorded 19 tackles, two interceptions and two pass defenses.