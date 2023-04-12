Steelers Release LB Jamir Jones

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Wednesday they have released LB Jamir Jones.

We have released LB Jamir Jones. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 12, 2023

Jones, 24, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame back in April of 2020 but was cut loose after a few months.

Jones signed with the Steelers and managed to make the roster coming out of training camp but was later cut. Jones caught on with the Rams in September before being waived in December, where he finished out the year in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars re-signed him to an exclusive rights deal last year but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and the Steelers claimed him off waivers. He returned on a one-year contract in February.

In 2022, Jones was active for 17 games and recorded 10 tackles, no sacks and a pass defense.