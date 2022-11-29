Steelers Release WR Josh Malone From PS, Sign DL Renell Wren

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday that they’ve re-signed DL Renell Wren to their practice squad and released WR Josh Malone from the unit. 

Steelers Helmet

Here’s the Steelers’ updated practice squad: 

  1. RB Anthony McFarland
  2. WR Cody White
  3. OL William Dunkle
  4. OL John Leglue
  5. DL Carlos Davis
  6. DB Elijah Riley
  7. LB Chapelle Russell
  8. WR Rod Williams
  9. DB Mark Gilbert
  10. C Ryan McCollum
  11. LB David Anenih
  12. DB Duke Dawson
  13. RB Jason Huntley
  14. WR Ja’Marcus Bradley
  15. RB Master Teague
  16. DL Renell Wren

Malone, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.99 million contract that included a $593,528 signing bonus when the Bengals waived him coming out of the preseason in 2019. 

The Jets later signed Malone to their practice squad after clearing waivers and he has been on and off of their roster the past few years. He landed with the Broncos on their practice squad in 2021.

The Titans signed him to a futures deal back in January but was cut loose in August and later caught on with the Steelers. 

In 2020, Malone appeared in four games for the Jets and caught four passes for 16 yards receiving to go along with one carry for 12 yards and no touchdowns.

