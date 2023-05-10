Steelers Releasing CB Arthur Maulet

According to Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are releasing CB Arthur Maulet on Wednesday.

Maulet, 29, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad.

The Saints waived Maulet at the start of the 2018 season and he was later claimed by the Colts. Maulet would return to the Saints’ practice squad before signing a futures contract with the Jets.

The Jets declined to tender Maulet, a restricted free agent but re-signed him to a one-year deal. He then signed a one-year deal with the Steelers for the 2021 season and re-signed to a two-year deal last offseason.

In 2022, Maulet appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and recorded 54 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, and three pass defenses.