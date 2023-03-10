Steelers Release CB William Jackson & DB Carlins Platel

Update:

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they’ve released CB William Jackson and DB Carlins Platel on Friday.

We have released CB William Jackson Ill and DB Carlins Platel. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/lPQF80myke — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 10, 2023

According to Jordan Schutz, the Steelers are releasing CB William Jackson III on Friday.

Pittsburgh creates $12,187,500 in cap space by parting ways with Jackson and $750,000 by releasing Platel.

Jackson, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $9.7 million contract when the Bengals picked up Jackson’s fifth option worth $9,954,000 for the 2020 season.

Jackson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he signed a three-year, $42 million deal with Washington. He was traded to the Steelers at the deadline last season. He was set to make a $9.25 million salary over the final year of his deal.

In 2022, Jackson appeared in four games for the Commanders and recorded 16 total tackles and two pass deflections.