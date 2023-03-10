Steelers Release CB William Jackson & DB Carlins Platel

Update:
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they’ve released CB William Jackson and DB Carlins Platel on Friday.
According to Jordan Schutz, the Steelers are releasing CB William Jackson III on Friday.
Pittsburgh creates $12,187,500 in cap space by parting ways with Jackson and $750,000 by releasing Platel.
Jackson, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $9.7 million contract when the Bengals picked up Jackson’s fifth option worth $9,954,000 for the 2020 season.
Jackson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he signed a three-year, $42 million deal with Washington. He was traded to the Steelers at the deadline last season. He was set to make a $9.25 million salary over the final year of his deal.
In 2022, Jackson appeared in four games for the Commanders and recorded 16 total tackles and two pass deflections.
