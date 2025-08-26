Steelers Releasing WR Robert Woods

According to Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are releasing WR Robert Woods.

He adds there’s a possibility Woods returns to Pittsburgh, potentially on the practice squad, but either way Rapoport says Woods wants to keep playing this year.

Woods, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $4,866,769 rookie contract with the Bills before signing a five-year, $39 million contract with the Rams in 2017 that included $15 million guaranteed.

Woods later signed a four-year, $68 million extension with the Rams but was traded to the Titans ahead of the 2022 season. He was set to earn a base salary of $13,750,000 next season when the Titans released him in 2023.

The Texans signed Woods to a two-year, $15.25 million contract with $10 million fully guaranteed a few weeks later. After playing out that deal, he signed on to a one-year deal with the Steelers.

In 2024, Woods appeared in 15 games and made four starts for the Texans, catching 20 passes for 203 yards and no touchdowns.