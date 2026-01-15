Steelers Requested To Interview 49ers OC Klay Kubiak For HC Position

The Pittsburgh Steelers have submitted a request to interview 49ers OC Klay Kubiak for their head coaching position, according to Dianna Russini.

Here’s the updated tracker for the Steelers’ head coaching job thus far:

Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

(Requested) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Requested)

(Requested) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Requested)

(Requested) Panthers DC Ejiro Evero (Requested)

(Requested) Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Requested)

(Requested) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers OC Klay Kubiak (Requested)

Kubiak, 37, is the son of former Texans and Broncos HC Gary Kubiak. He began his coaching career at Strake Jesuit College Preparatory in Texas from 2013-2020.

The 49ers brought him onto their coaching staff in 2021 as their defensive quality control coach. He was promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach for the following two years before being named offensive passing game specialist in 2024. From there, he was promoted to offensive coordinator last year.