Dean Lowry Not Signing With Steelers At This Time

According to Ian Rapoport, the Steelers and veteran DE Dean Lowry have not put pen to paper on a contract yet.
Rapoport says Lowry has decided to take some more time to get into shape. He didn’t fail a physical with Pittsburgh, Rapoport says he didn’t take one, but he has been cleared from last season’s injury.
He missed the entire 2025 season with a torn ACL.
Lowry, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.723 million contract and set to make a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season when he signed a three-year, $20.325 million extension.
The Vikings then signed Lowry to a two-year, $8.5 million deal as an unrestricted free agent back in 2023. Minnesota cut him loose the following offseason, and he caught on with the Steelers to a two-year, $5 million deal.
In 2024, Lowry appeared in 12 games for the Steelers and recorded five tackles, one sack, and one pass defense.
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