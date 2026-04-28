Dean Lowry Not Signing With Steelers At This Time

According to Ian Rapoport, the Steelers and veteran DE Dean Lowry have not put pen to paper on a contract yet.

Rapoport says Lowry has decided to take some more time to get into shape. He didn’t fail a physical with Pittsburgh, Rapoport says he didn’t take one, but he has been cleared from last season’s injury.

He missed the entire 2025 season with a torn ACL.

Lowry, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.723 million contract and set to make a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season when he signed a three-year, $20.325 million extension.

The Vikings then signed Lowry to a two-year, $8.5 million deal as an unrestricted free agent back in 2023. Minnesota cut him loose the following offseason, and he caught on with the Steelers to a two-year, $5 million deal.

In 2024, Lowry appeared in 12 games for the Steelers and recorded five tackles, one sack, and one pass defense.