Steelers Rule Out S Terrell Edmunds For Week 5 With Concussion

According to Brooke Pryor, the Steelers have ruled out S Terrell Edmunds for Week 5 against the Bills due to a concussion.

Edmunds, 25, was taken with the No. 28 overall pick out of Virginia Tech in 2018 by the Steelers. He finished his four-year, $10,697,790 rookie contract that included a $5,860,212 signing bonus.

Pittsburgh declined his fifth-year option before re-signing him to a one-year, $2.5 million deal.

In 2022, Edmunds has appeared in four games, recording 13 tackles.