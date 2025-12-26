Steelers Rule Out T.J. Watt For Week 17, Among Four Players

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially ruled out LB TJ Watt, WR Calvin Austin III (hamstring), CB Brandin Echols (groin), and CB James Pierre (calf) for Week 17 against the Browns, per Brooke Pryor.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported last week that Watt is focused on getting healthy first and foremost after suffering a partially collapsed lung a few weeks ago.

Schefter mentions that “returning to play is secondary, and has not been his focus” at this time.

The expectation has been that Watt will be able to play again this season. Schefter said that doctors would assess how he feels to see if there’s even a chance to play in Week 17, but he would ideally have more time to allow the injury to heal.

Watt had a dry needling treatment to alleviate general soreness. Following a treatment, Watt was left in extreme pain and was quickly sent to the hospital.

Watt’s brother, J.J. Watt, wrote on X that T.J. had successful surgery to stabilize a partially collapsed lung, and his recovery timeline is still “TBD.”

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported that Watt went into the team’s facility to get a workout in and went for his normal treatment after finishing his lifting session, but was in some pain. Steelers ‘ doctors ruled out a collarbone and rib injuries before having him undergo further testing that showed “a small issue, like a tiny hole in his lung.”

Watt, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He played out his four-year, $9.258 million contract and made a base salary of $1.72 million in 2020.

Pittsburgh exercised Watt’s fifth-year option for $10.089 million in 2021. He then signed a four-year extension worth over $112 million with the Steelers that included $80 million fully guaranteed at signing. Watt signed another three-year, $123 million extension with Pittsburgh this offseason.

In 2025, Watt has appeared in 13 games for the Steelers and recorded 53 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one interception, seven passes defended, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.