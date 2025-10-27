Steelers S DeShon Elliott Likely Done For Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expecting S DeShon Elliott to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Elliott’s ACL is intact, which is good news, but he’s a long-shot to return at any point in the rest of the year.

Elliott, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $2,617,795 rookie contract and signed with the Lions in 2022.

Elliott signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins and played out that contract before agreeing to a two-year, $6 million deal with the Steelers in 2024. He signed another two-year extension with Pittsburgh after just one year, this time with a total value of $12 million.

In 2025, Elliott has appeared in five games for the Steelers and recorded 38 total tackles, a sack, two passes defended and an interception.