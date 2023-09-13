Steelers Sign C Ryan McCollum To Practice Squad

The Steelers announced they have signed C Ryan McCollum to the practice squad.

Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes:

DB Anthony Brown NT Breiden Fehoko WR Dez Fitzpatrick DT Jonathan Marshall DE David Perales DB Trenton Thompson TE Rod Williams T Kellen Diesch WR Simi Fehoko G Joey Fisher DB Josiah Scott RB Qadree Ollison FB Zander Horvath DB Tariq Carpenter WR Jacob Copeland C Ryan McCollum

McCollum, 25, went undrafted out of Texas A&M in 2021 before catching on with the Texans. He was unable to secure a spot on the 53-man roster and was re-added to the practice squad by Houston after being cut.

The Lions signed McCollum to their active roster in October and re-signed him to the roster in March. However, he was waived during camp in 2022 and claimed by the Steelers. Pittsburgh waived him again coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

McCollum signed a futures deal with the Steelers for the 2023 season but was again waived coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, McCollum appeared in 13 games for the Lions and made one start.