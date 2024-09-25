Steelers Sign CB C.J. Henderson To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed CB C.J. Henderson to the practice squad. 

The team already had an opening on the practice squad and needed some extra depth at outside cornerback following some injuries. 

Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. CB Anthony Averett
  2. DB Thomas Graham Jr.
  3. DL Jacob Slade
  4. FB Jack Colletto
  5. RB Jonathan Ward
  6. OL Doug Nester
  7. WR Brandon Johnson
  8. OL John Leglue
  9. LB Devin Harper
  10. LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji
  11. WR Ben Skowronek (Injured)
  12. WR Quez Watkins
  13. DB Ayo Oyelola (International)
  14. RB Aaron Shampklin
  15. CB D’Shawn Jamison
  16. WR Jaray Jenkins
  17. CB C.J. Henderson

Henderson, 25, was selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jaguars. He signed a four-year, $20,516,020 rookie contract that includes a $12,480,742 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth-year option for the 2024 season. 

However, the Jaguars traded him to the Panthers in September of his second season and Carolina declined his fifth-year option last offseason. He signed on with the Texans as an unrestricted free agent this past offseason but didn’t make the team coming out of the preseason. 

In 2023, Henderson appeared in 12 games for the Panthers and recorded 39 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and two pass defenses. 

