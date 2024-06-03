Steelers Sign First-Round OL Troy Fautanu

The Steelers announced Monday that they’ve signed first-round OL Troy Fautanu to a rookie contract.
This leaves just one unsigned draft pick from the team’s 2024 class:
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Troy Fautanu
|OT
|Signed
|2
|Zach Frazier
|C
|3
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|Signed
|3
|Payton Wilson
|LB
|Signed
|4
|Mason McCormick
|OG
|Signed
|6
|Logan Lee
|DT
|Signed
|6
|Ryan Watts
|CB
|Signed
Fautanu, 23, was a two-year starter at Washington and earned the Morris Trophy in 2023 for being voted the best offensive lineman in the conference. He also received second-team All-Pac12 honors in 2022 and first-team honors in 2023. The Steelers used the No. 20 overall pick in the 2024 draft on him.
The No. 20 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $14,767,731 contract that includes a $7,560,168 signing bonus and will carry a $2,685,042 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.
For his college career, Fautanu appeared in 40 games and started 28 times at offensive tackle.
