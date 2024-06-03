Steelers Sign First-Round OL Troy Fautanu

The Steelers announced Monday that they’ve signed first-round OL Troy Fautanu to a rookie contract.

This leaves just one unsigned draft pick from the team’s 2024 class:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Troy Fautanu OT Signed 2 Zach Frazier C 3 Roman Wilson WR Signed 3 Payton Wilson LB Signed 4 Mason McCormick OG Signed 6 Logan Lee DT Signed 6 Ryan Watts CB Signed

Fautanu, 23, was a two-year starter at Washington and earned the Morris Trophy in 2023 for being voted the best offensive lineman in the conference. He also received second-team All-Pac12 honors in 2022 and first-team honors in 2023. The Steelers used the No. 20 overall pick in the 2024 draft on him.

The No. 20 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $14,767,731 contract that includes a $7,560,168 signing bonus and will carry a $2,685,042 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

For his college career, Fautanu appeared in 40 games and started 28 times at offensive tackle.