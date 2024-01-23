Steelers Sign Five More To Futures Contracts

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they signed five more players to futures contracts on Tuesday.

The list includes:

CB Kalon Barnes CB Thomas Graham LB Tyler Murray LB David Perales CB Josiah Scott

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Barnes, 25, is a former seventh-round pick by the Panthers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Baylor. He was among the Panthers’ final roster cuts and wound up catching on with the Dolphins’ practice squad.

From there, the Vikings signed him to their active roster. Minnesota cut him coming out of the preseason in 2023 and he had stints with the Steelers, Jets and Browns on the practice squad.

In 2022, Barnes was active for two games.

During his four-year college career, he recorded 69 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, 14 pass defenses, and one forced fumble.