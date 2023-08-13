Steelers Sign LB Forrest Rhyne, Waive LB Chapelle Russell

According to Mike DeFabo, the Steelers have signed LB Forrest Rhyne and waived/injured LB Chapelle Russell.

Russell, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Buccaneers. He signed a four-year, $3.37 million contract with the Bucs, but was waived coming out of training camp.

The Buccaneers later signed Russell to their practice squad before eventually promoting him to their active roster. The Buccaneers cut him and he caught on with the Jaguars.

In 2021, Russell appeared in 16 games for the Jaguars, making one start and recording 18 tackles.