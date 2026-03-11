Steelers Sign OL Jack Driscoll

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Wednesday that they’ve signed OL Jack Driscoll to a one-year contract for the 2026 season.

Driscoll, 28, was drafted in the fourth round out of Auburn by the Eagles in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.789 million rookie deal that included a $494,400 signing bonus.

He was testing the free agent market for the first time and signed with the Dolphins but was among their final roster cuts. From there, Driscoll returned to the Eagles in 2024 and has been with the team ever since.

In 2025, Driscoll appeared in all 13games for the Eagles and made one start.