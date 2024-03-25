Steelers Sign QB Kyle Allen & DL Dean Lowry

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed QB Kyle Allen and DL Dean Lowry to contracts.

Allen will take over as the new third-string quarterback in a remade Steelers quarterback room, while Lowry will compete for a role on the defensive line.

Lowry, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.723 million contract and set to make a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season when he signed a three-year, $20.325 million extension.

The Vikings then signed Lowry to a two-year, $8.5 million deal as an unrestricted free agent back in March of last year. However, he was cut after just one year.

In 2023, Lowry appeared in nine games for the Vikings and recorded 14 tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass defense.

Allen, 28, signed on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent back in 2018. Allen was waived coming out of the preseason before the Panthers added him to their practice squad before being promoted late in the season.

The Panthers re-signed Allen to a one-year contract in 2020, but later traded him to Washington for a fifth-round pick. Allen was placed on injured reserve after undergoing surgery for a dislocated ankle in November.

Allen was slated to be a restricted free agent in 2022 when the Commanders declined to tender him. He signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans.

The Bills signed Allen to a one-year deal for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Allen appeared in two games for the Texans completing 59 percent of his passes for 416 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions.