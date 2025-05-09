Steelers Sign Third-Round RB Kaleb Johnson

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they signed third-round RB Kaleb Johnson to his four-year rookie contract on Friday.

This leaves Pittsburgh with two remaining unsigned picks from the 2025 NFL Draft.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 21 Derrick Harmon DT 3 83 Kaleb Johnson RB Signed 4 123 Jack Sawyer EDGE Signed 5 164 Yahya Black DT 6 185 Will Howard QB Signed 7 226 Carson Bruener LB Signed 7 229 Donte Kent CB Signed

Johnson, 21, was a three-star recruit ranking as the No. 43 RB and the No. 18 overall player in Ohio in the 2022 recruiting class. He committed to Cal originally before decommitting and enrolling at Iowa in June 2022.

Johnson spent all three seasons at Iowa and was a consensus All-American in 2024.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6,372,062 rookie contract that includes a $1,274,228 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Johnson appeared in 35 games over three seasons and rushed 508 times for 2,779 yards (5.5 YPC) and 30 touchdowns. He also caught 29 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns.