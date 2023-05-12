Steelers Sign Two Picks Including Third-Round TE Darnell Washington

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially signed third-round TE Darnell Washington and seventh-round DB Cory Trice to a rookie contract.

We have signed TE Darnell Washington and DB Cory Trice Jr. @BordasLaw 📝: https://t.co/XCF6fYwPQr pic.twitter.com/axD1mbvakG — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 12, 2023

Pittsburgh has now signed two of their seven picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 14 Broderick Jones OT 2 32 Joey Porter Jr. CB 2 49 Keeanu Benton NT 3 93 Darnell Washington TE Signed 4 132 Nick Herbig LB 7 241 Cory Trice CB Signed 7 251 Spencer Anderson G

Washington, 21, was named second-team All-SEC after his junior season at Georgia. He decided to forego his remaining eligibility and declared for the 2023 NFL Draft

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL TE Darren Fells.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,353,910 rookie contract that includes an $893,753 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $973,438 in 2023.

During his three-year college career, Washington recorded 45 receptions for 774 yards and three touchdowns in 27 career games.