Steelers Sign WR Andy Isabella To Practice Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Friday that they’ve signed WR Andy Isabella to their practice squad.

Here’s the Steelers updated practice squad:

  1. CB Anthony Averett (Injured)
  2. DB Thomas Graham Jr.
  3. DL Jacob Slade
  4. RB Jonathan Ward
  5. OL Doug Nester
  6. WR Brandon Johnson
  7. OL John Leglue
  8. LB Devin Harper
  9. WR Ben Skowronek (Injured)
  10. WR Quez Watkins
  11. DB Ayo Oyelola (International)
  12. CB D’Shawn Jamison
  13. OLB Eku Leota
  14. WR Lance McCutcheon
  15. LB Craig Young
  16. DB Zyon Gilbert
  17. NT Breiden Fehoko
  18. WR Andy Isabella

Isabella, 27, is a former second-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft out of UMass. He was in the fourth year of his four-year, $4,629,876 rookie contract that included a $1,387,176 signing bonus when the Cardinals decided to waive him.

He caught on with the Ravens in October of last year and bounced on and off their practice squad last season. Unfortunately, the Ravens opted to release him in July and he signed on with the Bills shortly after. 

Isabella had multiple elevations to Buffalo’s active roster and they re-signed him to a futures contract after the 2023 season. He was later waived coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Isabella appeared in two games for the Bills and recorded no statistics.

