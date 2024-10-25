Steelers Sign WR Andy Isabella To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Friday that they’ve signed WR Andy Isabella to their practice squad.

Here’s the Steelers updated practice squad:

CB Anthony Averett (Injured) DB Thomas Graham Jr. DL Jacob Slade RB Jonathan Ward OL Doug Nester WR Brandon Johnson OL John Leglue LB Devin Harper WR Ben Skowronek (Injured) WR Quez Watkins DB Ayo Oyelola (International) CB D’Shawn Jamison OLB Eku Leota WR Lance McCutcheon LB Craig Young DB Zyon Gilbert NT Breiden Fehoko WR Andy Isabella

Isabella, 27, is a former second-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft out of UMass. He was in the fourth year of his four-year, $4,629,876 rookie contract that included a $1,387,176 signing bonus when the Cardinals decided to waive him.

He caught on with the Ravens in October of last year and bounced on and off their practice squad last season. Unfortunately, the Ravens opted to release him in July and he signed on with the Bills shortly after.

Isabella had multiple elevations to Buffalo’s active roster and they re-signed him to a futures contract after the 2023 season. He was later waived coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Isabella appeared in two games for the Bills and recorded no statistics.