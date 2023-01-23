Steelers Sign WR Dan Chisena To Futures Deal

According to Aaron Wilson, the Steelers have signed WR Dan Chisena to a futures contract.
Chisena, 25, signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State back in 2020.
He has spent the last three years bouncing between the Vikings’ active roster and practice squad.
In 2022, Chisena appeared in two games for the Vikings and recorded two tackles.
