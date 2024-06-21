Steelers Sign WR Jacob Copeland To One-Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers WR Jacob Copeland to a one-year deal on Friday.

We have signed WR Jacob Copeland to a one-year contract. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/6AC2LaCLqV — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 21, 2024

Copeland, 24, originally signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland in May of last year. Tennessee cut him loose during last year’s training camp and he caught on with the Vikings, but was among their final roster cuts.

Copeland bounced on and off the Steelers’ practice squad last season before signing a future deal with the Chiefs back in January. Kansas City waived him in May.

During his five-year college career, Copeland recorded 112 receptions for 1,742 yards and 11 touchdowns, adding nine carries for 64 yards in 44 career games.