Steelers Hosting Syracuse QB Kyle McCord For Visit

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Steelers are hosting Syracuse QB Kyle McCord for a visit next week.

Pittsburgh also has a visit scheduled with Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders on Thursday.

The Steelers currently have Mason Rudolph in place as their starter while they wait to see if Aaron Rodgers will end up signing with them.

Taking a quarterback in this year’s draft class makes sense for Pittsburgh, even if they eventually sign Rodgers.

McCord, 22, transferred to Syracuse after three years at Ohio State. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023 and second-team All-ACC honors in 2024.

He broke the ACC single-season passing record in 2024 with 4,779 yards.

During his college career, McCord completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 8,555 yards, 61 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions. He also recorded three rushing touchdowns.