Steelers Sign WR Javon McKinley, Waive DE Tyree Johnson

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed WR Javon McKinley to the roster and waived DE Tyree Johnson in a corresponding move.

McKinley, 24, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame following the 2021 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason however and re-signed to the practice squad.

McKinley bounced on and off the practice squad throughout the season. Detroit re-signed him to a futures deal for the 2022 season but elected to waive him back in May.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.