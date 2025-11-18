Steelers Sign WR John Rhys Plumlee

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed WR John Rhys Plumlee to the practice squad, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Plumlee, 24, began his career at Ole Miss before transferring to Central Florida.

He signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Jaguars’ practice squad.

From there, he was released by Jacksonville in November and signed with the Seahawks’ practice squad a week later. Seattle waived him with an injury designation after camp this year, and he signed to the Steelers’ practice squad at the end of October for a week.

In three seasons with the Rebels and two with the Knights, Plumlee appeared in 52 games and made 31 starts. He posted a record of 15-16 as a starter and completed 464 of his 760 pass attempts (61.1 percent) to go along with 5,838 yards, 34 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions.

He also rushed 453 times for 2,556 yards (5.6 YPC) and 28 touchdowns.