Steelers Sign WRs Marquez Callaway & Denzel Mims To Futures Deals

According to Adam Schefter, the Steelers signed WRs Marquez Callaway and Denzel Mims to futures deals on Wednesday.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Callaway, 25, was a four-year starter at Tennessee and was a second-team All-SEC selection. He wound up going undrafted in 2020 and signed on with the Saints.

He made the team coming out of the preseason and for each of the past three seasons, with the team declining to tender him a qualifying offer after the 2022 season.

The Broncos signed Callaway back in March, but released him coming out of the preseason. He then had a stint on the Raiders’ practice squad before being let go once again. He returned to the Saints.

In 2022, Callaway appeared in 14 games for the Saints and caught 16 passes on 32 targets for 158 yards and a touchdown.

Mims, 25, was selected with the No. 59 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jets out of Baylor. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,433,700 rookie contract that includes a $1,511,782 signing bonus when the Jets traded Mims to Detroit in August for a conditional late-round pick swap.

However, Mims was cut with an injury designation and signed with the Steelers’ practice squad in October.

In 2022, Mims appeared in 10 games for the Jets and caught 11 passes for 186 yards receiving and no touchdowns.